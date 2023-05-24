Leamington Station is through to the penultimate stage of the competition for which voting takes place online tomorrow (Thursday May 25).

Leamington Station is into the later stages of a competition to find the best railway station in Britain.

Votes can be cast for the station in the regional semi-finals of the World Cup of Stations online tomorrow (Thursday May 25).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leamington was chosen among 48 stations across Britain by TV presenter Tim Dunn to be part of the competition being run by Rail Delivery Group.

A spokesman for rail operator Chiltern Railways said: “The station team are really excited and it demonstrates the brilliant work they have done with The Friends of Leamington Station and Heart of England Community Rail Partnership over the years - alongside the recent renovation of the forecourt and various art installations.”

People can vote on the Rail Delivery Group Twitter page https://twitter.com/RailDeliveryGrp or website https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations all day tomorrow.

Leamington Station. Credit: Mike Baker