Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Vote for Leamington in semi-final of World Cup of Stations competition

Leamington Station is through to the penultimate stage of the competition for which voting takes place online tomorrow (Thursday May 25).
By Oliver Williams
Published 24th May 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:52 BST

Leamington Station is into the later stages of a competition to find the best railway station in Britain.

Votes can be cast for the station in the regional semi-finals of the World Cup of Stations online tomorrow (Thursday May 25).

Leamington was chosen among 48 stations across Britain by TV presenter Tim Dunn to be part of the competition being run by Rail Delivery Group.

Most Popular

A spokesman for rail operator Chiltern Railways said: “The station team are really excited and it demonstrates the brilliant work they have done with The Friends of Leamington Station and Heart of England Community Rail Partnership over the years - alongside the recent renovation of the forecourt and various art installations.”

Read More
Warwick Folk Festival returning for its 43rd year with more than 80 artists

People can vote on the Rail Delivery Group Twitter page https://twitter.com/RailDeliveryGrp or website https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations all day tomorrow.

Leamington Station. Credit: Mike BakerLeamington Station. Credit: Mike Baker
Leamington Station. Credit: Mike Baker
Leamington Station. Picture supplied.Leamington Station. Picture supplied.
Leamington Station. Picture supplied.
Related topics:LeamingtonChiltern RailwaysBritain