Voucher sheet offers discounts to 19 businesses and attractions in Warwick

Residents in Warwick are being invited to take advantage of a voucher sheet for many of the town’s businesses and attractions.

Last year, the Warwick Visitor Information Centre and Warwick Town Council teamed up to create the ‘book of offers’.

This year, the scheme has been relaunched in the form of a sheet of vouchers for 19 different places within the town.

Vouchers include two-for-one entry to Hill Close Garden, money off museum entries and food discounts.

There is also a voucher for free entry to Warwick Races on Wednesday (May 21).

The collection of vouchers are available to all residents with a CV34 postcode, and can be collected from the Visitor Information Centre in town.

It will be limited to one per household and most of the vouchers run until the end of December.

Liz Healey, manager of the Visitor Information Centre, said: “This is a great initiative put together by the Visitor Information Centre team with support from Warwick Town Council.

"We are always keen to work with the wonderful businesses and attractions in the town.

"We are here for the local community too and there is always something going on.”

As well as offering the vouchers, the Visitor Information Centre will also be hosting its second Repair Cafe is on Saturday (May 24).

Residents are invited to bring along any items in need of fixing and the team of volunteers will work to make repairs for free.

The Visitor Information Centre will also be hosting two artists as part of the Open Studios fortnight which runs from June 21 to July 6.