VR headsets set to help Warwickshire pupils immerse themselves in a range of careers

VR headsets will be used to help pupils in Warwickshire immerse themselves in a range of careers as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

College group WCG, is travelling around schools as part of its WCG Skills Roadshow to highlight the benefits of apprenticeships.

The theme for National Apprenticeship Week is ‘skills for life’, and the college group will be visiting the schools between February 5 and 9 to host activities, talks and demonstrations.

Apprenticeships to be showcased include areas such as; animal and equine, engineering, construction, motor vehicle and land-based engineering, and horticulture and arboriculture.

The college group will also be raising awareness of T Levels.

Pupils will also have the opportunity to us VR (Virtual Reality) headsets – technology that is used within the classroom to teach competency without any of the potential real-life dangers.

These include taking patient observations in a hospital setting, installing an EV charging point and taking on the role of a commis chef in a restaurant.

Mark Whittaker, from WCG, said: “Our National Apprenticeship Week activities are always hugely popular, and we look forward to visiting schools right across the area during this year’s event.

“This year, we will not only be chatting to students about our fantastic range of apprenticeships, but also showcasing T Levels for the very first time.

“Like apprenticeships, T Levels are another route into skilled employment, and include a 45-day placement where students can gain essential first-hand industry experience.”

“An exciting addition to this year’s event will be the use of VR headsets which will provide students with an immersive learning experience.

“Apprenticeships continue to be at the heart of government policy and we are working with employers across both Warwickshire and Worcestershire as part of the government’s Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) to fill skills gaps across the region.

"We will be highlighting the fantastic benefits of both apprenticeships and T Levels as part of our tour.”