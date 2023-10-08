Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

'Vulnerable man is no risk to children' - Police ask public to stop sharing footage of elderly male outside school in Bilton

“We have identified the man and following enquiries we have found absolutely nothing to suggest he poses a risk to children”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Police have asked people to stop sharing posts on Facebook about the man.Police have asked people to stop sharing posts on Facebook about the man.
Police have asked people to stop sharing posts on Facebook about the man.

Police have requested for people to stop sharing footage of a vulernable man outside a school in Bilton.

The man, in his 80s, was filmed and the footage has been shared on social media.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We have identified the man and following enquiries we have found absolutely nothing to suggest he poses a risk to children.

“The man is in his 80s, he suffers from health issues and is vulnerable. He likes to go out for a walk a couple of times a day. As we’re sure you’ll appreciate this incident has been distressing for the man and his family and we ask that people stop sharing posts about the incident on social media. Thank you.”