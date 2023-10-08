'Vulnerable man is no risk to children' - Police ask public to stop sharing footage of elderly male outside school in Bilton
“We have identified the man and following enquiries we have found absolutely nothing to suggest he poses a risk to children”
Police have requested for people to stop sharing footage of a vulernable man outside a school in Bilton.
The man, in his 80s, was filmed and the footage has been shared on social media.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We have identified the man and following enquiries we have found absolutely nothing to suggest he poses a risk to children.
“The man is in his 80s, he suffers from health issues and is vulnerable. He likes to go out for a walk a couple of times a day. As we’re sure you’ll appreciate this incident has been distressing for the man and his family and we ask that people stop sharing posts about the incident on social media. Thank you.”