Walking netball tournament in Warwick raised thousands for Leamington charity
Harbury-based Hornets Walking Netball Club, held the event on Sunday (June 29) at King’s High School in support of The Ups of Downs, which supports children and young people with Down Syndrome and their families.
Twelve teams traveled from across the Midlands—including Stafford, Towcester and Redditch competed in the friendly round-robin style tournament held across three courts.
The tournament was won by the Tudor Queens while Beechy Blinders Blue came second and Beechy Blinders Pink were in third.
The event included a bottle and chocolate tombola and a raffle.
The club has said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve raised an amazing £2,015 so far for The Ups of Downs – a charity doing incredible work supporting children and young people with Down syndrome and their families.
"Your generosity and involvement have made a real difference.”
For more information about the Hornets visit https://www.instagram.com/thehornetswalkingnetball/