Walking netball tournament in Warwick raised thousands for Leamington charity

By Oliver Williams
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
A walking netball tournament held in Warwick has raised more than £2,000 for a Leamington charity.

Harbury-based Hornets Walking Netball Club, held the event on Sunday (June 29) at King’s High School in support of The Ups of Downs, which supports children and young people with Down Syndrome and their families.

Twelve teams traveled from across the Midlands—including Stafford, Towcester and Redditch competed in the friendly round-robin style tournament held across three courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tournament was won by the Tudor Queens while Beechy Blinders Blue came second and Beechy Blinders Pink were in third.

The Harbury Hornets Walking Netball Team. Picture supplied.placeholder image
The Harbury Hornets Walking Netball Team. Picture supplied.

The event included a bottle and chocolate tombola and a raffle.

placeholder image
Read More
Warwick's 'Potato Lady' hopes to return to serving her community soon

The club has said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve raised an amazing £2,015 so far for The Ups of Downs – a charity doing incredible work supporting children and young people with Down syndrome and their families.

"Your generosity and involvement have made a real difference.”

For more information about the Hornets visit https://www.instagram.com/thehornetswalkingnetball/

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice