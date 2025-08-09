Walks for your wellbeing around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

People living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth are being invited to take part in guided walks to help them with their wellbeing and fitness.

Rambler's Wellbeing Walks are England’s largest network of health walks, helping people across the country lead a more active lifestyle and meet people in their area.

There are 15 of these walks available for people in the Warwick District.

The walks walks are led by volunteers who help people to enjoy moderate exercise while making new friendships and reducing social isolation.

A wellbeing walk. Picture supplied.

Pete Sullivan, a recently trained walk leader from Lillington, said: “I first joined Ramblers as just a regular walker, then I was given the opportunity to train to become a Wellbeing Walk leader.

“The training was very simple and was completed within a day.

“I love leading walks as every walk is different and you get to meet so many new faces and form friendships, as well as enjoying your local community and getting exercise and a good bit of fresh air.

"I recommend the ramblers wellbeing walks and highly recommend it if anyone who would like to train as a walk leader volunteer.”

For a full list of the walks which take place on either a monthly or weekly basis and take between 30 and 90 minutes, visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/wellbeingwalks

Anyone interested in leading a walk in their area can contact Joanna Dagg, a community development officer for Warwick District Council, at

The next walk leader training session will take place on Monday September 15.