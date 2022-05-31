Want to make new friends and change people's lives in Rugby? Learn more about volunteering at group's open event

Latest news.

National Volunteers’ Week takes place from June 1 to June 7 every year and is supported and celebrated across the voluntary sector – this includes small grassroots local organisations and larger, household-name charities.

Rugby’s branch of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) is taking part in the campaign, and is welcoming all residents who might be interested in volunteering to come along and learn more.

A spokesperson said: “We work with many local organisations which would be unable to exist without their fantastic volunteers.

“On Tuesday, June 7 we will be inside Rugby Library from 10.30am – 1.30pm, so if you are interested in volunteering in your community, please do call in to see us for an informal chat.

"There are roles to suit everyone, including administration, catering, driving, mentoring, fundraising and trusteeship.

“Giving to others can help protect your mental and physical health.

"It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.

"Volunteering is a great way to make new friends and explore your interests and passions.

"Doing volunteer work you find meaningful and interesting can be a relaxing, energising escape from your day-to-day routine.

“We look forward to seeing you on the 7th, but if you can’t make it, you can register online at www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering or email Carol Kavanagh, Volunteering Coordinator Rugby [email protected]”

In July the group is set to hold their annual Rugby Volunteer Awards Celebration.

The spokesperson added: “Nominations are now open for the awards. Do you know an outstanding volunteer or group of volunteers who make a difference to your community?

"Who is your local hero? It could be someone who quietly gets on with helping people and asks for no recognition.

"Why not nominate them for a Volunteer Award?

"For further information email [email protected], call 01788 574258 or visit www.wcava.org.uk/volunteer-awards-2022.”