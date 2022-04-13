Want to organise a street party in Rugby to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee? here's how

The Big Jubilee Lunch aims to bring residents together over the four-day bank holiday weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.And Rugby Borough Council has invited communities to stage street parties and celebrations in the borough's parks and open spaces to mark the historic event.On February 6 Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee – marking 70 years of service.A year of nationwide events has been organised to mark the milestone, with a focus on June's Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend.Residents and communities who want to organise a celebration can visit www.rugby.gov.uk/jubilee for advice and information on organising a street party or gathering.You can download a street party application form and also apply for a temporary road closure. Applications for temporary road closures must be received by 8 May.And the council has pledged to donate 20 metres of jubilee bunting to residents organising a street party or gathering - just email [email protected] for more details.Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "We want to make organising street parties, and gatherings in our parks and green spaces, as simple as possible, so have created a straightforward application form for holding street parties and reduced the notice period to request a temporary road closure.Application forms for street parties and temporary road closures can be found at www.rugby.gov.uk/jubileeYou can get in touch with the council about organising a jubilee event by emailing [email protected]