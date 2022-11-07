‘Warm hub' created in Leamington to help people during the cost of living crisis

With energy bills soaring, Crown Routes ‘warm hub’ is designed to offer people access to an environment in which to enjoy refreshments, social activity, information and advice and the company of other people.

Organisers said: "People can come along on their own or with a friend, they can get practical advice and support on a range of issues including, benefits, housing, foodbank vouchers and employment."

The hub - based at the Crown Routes cafe at Acorn Court in Stockton Grove, Lillington - will start on Monday November 14 and will run every Monday from 9.30-11.30am

Crown Routes grew out of the Community Help and Information Network (The CHAIN) and provides various services and volunteering opportunities for the community in Lillington.

To find out more, call Rachel on 07874 865617 or email [email protected]