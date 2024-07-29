Warm weather brings rise in number of nuisance motorcyclists in Rugby borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Rugby are cracking down on nuisance motorcyclists in the borough.

They have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour since the weather has warmed up.

If bikes are being used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance, police can issue notices under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act or seize the bike.

Police officers can also attend addresses with Council Tenancy Officers to issue tenancy warning notices.

Working together to stop nuisance bikes.

Warwickshire County Council Community Safety Team has been working in partnership with other agencies to address crime and safety concerns within the community.

They are also working with fuelling stations to prevent underage access to fuel.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Nuisance bikes, whether it be a motorbike, E-bike or quad bike are a cause of concern for several reasons; the noise that is created disturbs people in their homes, gardens and community, the riders often have no regard for other people’s safety on the public highway or byways, nor do they care about being road legal.

“There are a number of actions that can and are being used against these riders, but we need your help to focus resources and direct the right action to specific locations and/or people.”

Call 101 with a good description of the rider and the bike, giving a registration number if it can be seen along with an address of where the bike comes from and goes to (if known). Always ask for an incident number so you know it has been recorded.

Alternatively, complete a nuisance bike reporting form (Warwickshire County Council) that will go directly to the Community Safety Team and actioned accordingly.