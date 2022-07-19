Warnings issued after people spotted jumping off bridges into the River Avon in Warwick

The Avon, which runs through Warwick

Warnings issued have been issues after people have been spotted jumping off bridges into the River Avon in Warwick.

As the hot weather continues Warwick District Council is reinforcing the messages being sent out by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service about the importance of staying safe in and around water.

There are strict guidelines in place around swimming and diving into the River Avon in Warwick, including the stretch running through St Nicholas Park.

Despite this, the council says that during the current heatwave there have been incidents of groups of young people jumping off the Charter Bridge and Castle Bridge around St Nicholas Park, risking injury or even drowning, particularly if they are intoxicated.

Cllr Judith Falp, portfolio holder for health and community protection said: “Whilst we want local residents to enjoy a range of boating activities on this stretch of water, we also want to ensure that this is done in a safe environment.

"We would therefore like to remind residents that we care too much for their safety and well-being to permit jumping off bridges or river swimming.”

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for fire and rescue and community safety, added: “Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service work diligently to respond to call outs for people who get into trouble in open water.