The allotment holders and their guests gathered in the Ballroom at The Courthouse on Monday September 16 for the awards for the Warwick Allotments Competition and AGM.

This year the new allotment site at Myton Green was included, alongside the four established sites – Canalside, Percy Estate, Cape Housing and Railwayside.

Plots were judged on different criteria including the range and quality of fruit and vegetables grown, weed control, special features, overall impression, and environmental awareness and sustainability.

Longstanding judge Andrew Caine, evaluated each site on June 29 and determined first, second and third place winners plus best newcomers and highly commended recipients.

More than 60 guests attended the presentation evening, and the awards and certificates were presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner.

This year there were new trophies for the first-place winners at Cape Housing and Railwayside.

The allotment award evening enables plot holders from across Warwick to meet, share, celebrate and encourage each other.

Warwick Town Council would like to thank the judge, the site representatives and the plotholders for all their hard work, commitment and energy during an often wet and challenging year to date.

Cllr Simon Pargeter, chair of Warwick Town Council Allotments Committee said: “The competition is about supporting, promoting and rewarding everyone who loves allotment gardening in Warwick, takes the time to ensure their plots are well-tended and grows lots of wonderful produce all year.

"We are lucky to have our five sites with more to come and look forward to another excellent community gardening year in 2025.”

1 . Warwick Allotments Competition Awards Evening 2024 The overall winner – Steve Poynter, plot holder on the Percy Estate. Photo: Warwick Town Council

2 . Warwick Allotments Competition Awards Evening 2024 Winners of the highly commended award for the Myton Green site – Yuet Ying and Rozina Lam. Photo: Warwick Town Council

3 . Warwick Allotments Competition Awards Evening 2024 Winner of the highly commended award for the Canalside site – David Corsi Photo: Warwick Town Council

4 . Warwick Allotments Competition Awards Evening 2024 Winners of the highly commended award for the Myton Green site – Miles Bennett and Emma Marsh Photo: Warwick Town Council