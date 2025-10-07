Warwick allotment holders gather for annual awards evening

Warwick allotment holders and their guests gathered in the ballroom inside the Courthouse on September 22 for the annual allotment awards evening and AGM.

This year saw five now established sites – Myton Green, Canalside, Percy Estate, Cape Housing and Railwayside – take part in the judging competition.

Plots were judged on a number of different criteria including the range and quality of fruit and vegetables grown, weed control, special features and overall impression, and environmental awareness and sustainability.

Long-standing judge, Andrew Caine, evaluated each site on June 21 – which was a particularly hot day - and determined first, second and third place winners and highly commended award winners from each allotment site.

Best newcomer awards were also chosen, if applicable to the allotment site.

More than 50 guests attended the presentation evening, and the awards and certificates were presented by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Jackie D’Arcy.

The allotment award evening is also an opportunity for plot holders from across Warwick to meet and share experiences.

Warwick Town Council would like to thank the judge, the site representatives and the plot holders for all their hard work, commitment and energy during a sometimes wet and challenging year.

Councillor Simon Pargeter, chair of Warwick Town Council allotments committee. said: “Thank you to all of the allotment holders for all the hard work they put into their plots during the year. It’s fantastic to see what you can achieve.”

Here’s a selection of photos of some of the winners of the allotment competition.

1 . Warwick Allotment Competition winners 2025 Alan Will, who was one of the winners of the Highly Commended awards for the Canalside allotments site. Photo: Warwick Town Council

2 . Warwick Allotment Competition winners 2025 Simon Cleal who won second place at Myton Green allotments. Photo: Warwick Town Council

3 . Warwick Allotment Competition winners 2025 Anna and Peter Schmidt who won first place at Railwayside allotments. Photo: Warwick Town Council

4 . Warwick Allotment Competition winners 2025 Alan and Steve Cluff from the Percy Estate allotments who were named as the Overall Best Newcomers. Photo: Warwick Town Council