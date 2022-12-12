Register
Warwick and Leamington community rallies to support Christmas food collection

The community in Leamington and Warwick has once again rallied to support a Christmas food collection.

By Kirstie Smith
4 minutes ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:41pm

The Warwick Lions Club, which serves the Leamington and Warwick area, has been holding an annual Christmas food collection for more than 40 years.

Every year, residents are asked to donate items of non-perishable food stuffs, which are then collected by volunteers.

Donations are also made by many of the supermarkets in the area.

This years event was held on last Sunday (December 11), when the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, the air cadets from No. 1368 Warwick and Leamington Squadron and members of other local charities joined members of the Lions Club at the Space Youth Centre.

Together they made up around 200 parcels, which were then delivered to residents by Club members.

Tamara Friedrich the Lions Convenor, who organised the event, praised the generosity of local people which helped them carry out this act of kindness.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi, the air cadets from No. 1368 Warwick and Leamington Squadron and members of other local charities joined members of the Lions Club at the Space Youth Centre to make up around 200 food parcels. Photo supplied
