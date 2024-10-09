Warwick and Leamington MP completes second aid delivery to Ukraine
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The journey across mainland Europe in four ambulances took the team three days.
The trip was part of fundraising efforts spearheaded by the Warwick and Leamington Polish community and supported by LKQ Euro Car Parts and local people who have donated to the campaign.
Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 34 ambulances and vehicles have been delivered from Warwickshire to the war-torn country.
The ambulances are former NHS vehicles with typically 300,000-500,000 miles on them but are still in good working order.
They are purchased with locally raised funds and donations from LKQ Euro Car Parts before being checked over by team members from Euro Car Parts and filled with medical aid supplies thanks to the Ukrainian Medical Charity.
This was the second trip undertaken by the local MP but several of the volunteer group have been involved in four or five of the journeys.
This year he was joined by Cllr Chris King, Mike Slemensek from Warwickshire County Council, Bill Baxter and Dave Maxted from Kenilworth Lions as well as Peter Mason, Dawid Kozlowski from LKQ Euro Car Parts and Kevin McGreal.
Over the course of the three days, the group drove almost 1,500 miles to eastern Poland to deliver the ambulances, filled with aid, to a depot where support is being coordinated.
Later, they had confirmation they were already being used on the frontline.
Matt Western said: “I was honoured to be asked for a second time to play a part in delivering these ambulances for Ukraine and it is a source of great pride that our community, supporting the local Polish Community and LKQ Euro Car Parts made this happen.
"It was a tough drive, covering serious mileage every day through some heavy rain but the ambulances arrived safely and will be supporting the Ukrainian effort immediately.
"Within a day of handing the vehicles over to the Ukrainian military they were in Kyiv en route to the eastern front.
“Thank you to all who donated, wished us well and of course to the local Polish Community and Euro Car Parts LKQ for continuing this vital work.”