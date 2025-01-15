Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is investigating the burst pipe incident which affected thousands of people. Photo supplied

The MP for Warwick and Leamington is investigating the burst pipe incident which affected thousands of people today (Wednesday January 15).

This morning many residents, businesses and schools in and around the Leamington and Warwick area were left with no water, very little water pressure and discoloured water.

Some schools in the Leamington were also forced to closed due to the water supply issues.

Severn Trent said they have been working to fix the pipe.

Matt Western, the MP for Warwick and Leamington, was looking into the incident this morning and is now asking for people who were affected to complete a form.

This requests comes after Mr Western received an email from the water company saying around 3,500 people were affected this morning but that “all customers were back on supply by 9am”.

Mr Western’s post around 1pm said: “From what I’m hearing, there are still people without water and large portions of the constituency were certainly still without water at 9am.

"I’m also unsure that it was just seven per cent of the constituency without water, again from what I’m hearing and seeing on here.

“To get a full picture, I’ve created a short form where you can input your address and tell me whether you had no water at all or whether you had low pressure. You can complete the form here: https://forms.gle/r4jw1Juw7SrAigEY7

“I’m also reaching out to local schools who had to shut this morning to get an update on their water supply.”

To fill in the form use the link above or click here