Warwick and Leamington MP meets Mid-Warwickshire Amnesty International members to discuss human rights

“Discrimination is always wrong”
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST
Pictured in the centre is Fiona Clayton, the Mid-Warks Amnesty Group chair with members who met with Matt Western MP: Keith Thompson and Belinda Pyke.
Pictured in the centre is Fiona Clayton, the Mid-Warks Amnesty Group chair with members who met with Matt Western MP: Keith Thompson and Belinda Pyke.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western recently met with members of the Mid-Warwickshire Group of Amnesty International (AI) to discuss human rights issues.

Mr Western said: “The protection of human rights is crucial to the maintenance of peace and harmony in the world. Every country should ensure their citizens are treated fairly and equally. Discrimination is always wrong.”

The AI members raised their concerns about the Israeli Government’s treatment of Arab Israelis and Palestinians.

To find out more about the group, visit https://www.amnesty.org.uk/groups/mid-warwickshire/about

