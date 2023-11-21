Warwick and Leamington MP praises organisers of Diwali celebrations across both towns

Matt Western said it was “an enormous privilege” to attend one of the celebration events over the weekend

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has praised the organisers, young people and volunteers involved in the Diwali celebrations which took place across both towns over the weekend.

Mr Western said: “It was an enormous privilege to attend the wonderful Diwali celebration in our community over the weekend.

“I’ve been lucky to attend for many years now and each year it is more lavish and even more professional than the last.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western attending one of the Diwali celebrations which took place across the town over the weekend. Picture supplied.

“It’s clear that a huge amount of work goes into the rehearsals by both the young people and so many fantastic volunteers.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to all involved and in particular those who organised such a brilliant event.”