Warwick and Leamington MP praises organisers of Diwali celebrations across both towns
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has praised the organisers, young people and volunteers involved in the Diwali celebrations which took place across both towns over the weekend.
Mr Western said: “It was an enormous privilege to attend the wonderful Diwali celebration in our community over the weekend.
“I’ve been lucky to attend for many years now and each year it is more lavish and even more professional than the last.
“It’s clear that a huge amount of work goes into the rehearsals by both the young people and so many fantastic volunteers.
“I want to express my sincere thanks to all involved and in particular those who organised such a brilliant event.”
Diwali was also also celebrated as part of the switching-on of the Christmas lights in Leamington town centre on Sunday.