Warwick and Leamington MP releases cost of living support booklet but says he wishes he ‘could do more’ to help people

Warwick and Leamington Matt Western has released a cost-of-living support booklet for struggling households.

Mr Western has printed 600 copies of the booklet and made a version available to download online.

But he says he wishes he ‘could do more’ to help people hit by rising bills.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.

The booklet outlines services that support with debts, benefits, housing and food among other things.

It will be distributed among charities in the area and is available for collection from Leamington town hall or for delivery.

Mr Western said: “During this crisis, the Government has been more interested in cutting taxes for the wealthiest – nearly crashing the pound in the process – than it has been with supporting people struggling with rising costs.

“They’re more interested in protecting big business profits rather supporting workers or small traders.

“We need an economic plan that puts money in people’s pockets and, until we have that, booklets like this will be necessary so people know support is out there.

“I wish I could do more to help.

“But we need a Labour government so we can halt this crisis and put working people first.

“Please share this booklet as widely as you can.

Mr Western says energy bills have doubled in a year, inflation is set to rise above 10 per cent and now average mortgages are set to rise by about £500 following the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini budget’.

To download the booklet, click here: https://bit.ly/3VmmnRg