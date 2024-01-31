Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has thrown his support behind a national campaign to ban ‘zombie knives’.

This is after 13 stabbings have taken place across the two towns since 2019.

The Offensive Weapons Bill was introduced by Labour MP Helen Hayes last week in the House of Commons.

Matt Western MP and Emma Haynes MP at Parliament. Picture supplied.

The Bill would extend to all ‘zombie’ and ‘Rambo’ knives, machetes and ninja swords and would cover the sale, marketing and possession

of those weapons.

Zombie knives are defined as any bladed weapon over eight inches in length with a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end that also has either a serrated cutting edge, more than one hole in the blade, or multiple sharp points like spikes.

Mr Western said: “I am proud to support this important Bill on an issue that is devastating too many families up and down the country, including

in our towns and villages.

“These weapons are a danger to our communities, and it is disgraceful they are still available for sale amidst all the pain and devastation they have caused to so many lives.”

Last week, the Government introduced its third crackdown on zombie knives since 2016 as they seek to close what they have referred to as ”loopholes”.

Across England and Wales, there were 282 murders involving a knife or sharp instrument in 2021 and 22 - the highest total since 1946.