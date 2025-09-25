Warwick and Leamington MP urges Government action following cyber incident at JLR

Jaguar Land Rover logos (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western is urging the Government to take action following a cyber incident at major Warwickshire employer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past year, a wave of cyber-attacks has caused unprecedented damage and disruption to the British economy, with some of the nation’s most recognisable brands among those targeted.

This surge in digital crime has raised urgent questions about the resilience of UK businesses and the effectiveness of current cybersecurity measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the recent cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Matt Western MP, Chair of the Joint Committee of National Security Strategy has called on the Government to “treat these threats with the seriousness they deserve” and “step up and save the jobs affected in the supply chain”.

In the wake of the breach, Mr Western has been in frequent contact with JLR, supply chain firms and Government officials.

He said: “It is imperative the Government steps up to protect firms across the West Midlands.”

Yesterday, Mr Western wrote to the Government urging immediate action, outlining three key measures – emergency Government-backed loans to support firms through the closure, a support mechanism for firms affected by JLR’s closure and a furlough scheme or similar for workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Chair of the Joint Committee of National Security Strategy, Mr Western confirmed that the Committee will take a strong interest in the Government’s work on protecting the economy and critical national infrastructure from cyber threats.

He said: “The recent attacks on JLR and the potential job losses highlight that this is a serious and grave threat to the economy.

"The Committee will be following the Government’s response closely.”