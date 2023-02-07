This year’s awards will feature special guests Lewis Williams and Jess Carter.

The Warwick and Leamington MP's annual community awards will be returning this month.

MP Matt Western’s ‘Awards for Community Excellence’ will be returning for the third year – and residents will be able to watch live.

The Warwick and Leamington MP's community awards will be returning this month. Photo supplied

Mr Western has been holding his MP Awards since 2021, highlighting the brilliant work of those working in the public sector, voluntary organisations and communities.

Both Lewis and Jess grew up in the local area and have gone on to become a gold medallist boxer and a member of the winning England women’s football Euro team respectively.

Matt will also be joined by Phil Upton of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

Speaking about the awards, Mr Western said: “It is always a privilege to showcase the incredible work of our communities and I look forward to doing so at this my MP Awards later this month.

"I’ve had the chance to look through the nominations and the wealth of community spirit and genuine kindness in our towns and villages is really impressive.

“It will be great to hear from Lewis and Jess as two examples of the great talent that’s come from our towns and villages.

"Please do tune in on Thursday February 16 and join us in celebrating our great community.”