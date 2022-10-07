Warwick and Leamington MP’s coffee morning with Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star raises £1,700 for cancer charity

A coffee morning organised by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has raised nearly £1,700 for a cancer charity after help from a Harry Potter and Game of Thrones star.

Mr Western hosted the event last Friday (September 30) at The Gap Community Centre in Oakwood Grove, Warwick.

It raised more than £1,650 for Macmillan, smashing Mr Western’s target of £500.

Harry Potter and Game if Thrones actor David Bradley with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the Macmillan coffee morning. Picture supplied.

He was joined by actor David Bradley who is known for his roles in the Harry Potter films, TV series Game of Thrones, Doctor Who and his performances at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in Stratford.

A chance to meet Mr Bradley along with a bake-off attracted about 70 people to the event over the duration of the morning.

Mr Western said: “Thank you so much to everyone who attended. It exceeded my wildest expectations.

“We almost packed out the hall at the community centre, and it was great to see so many familiar and unfamiliar faces.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the Macmillan coffee morning with Andy and Jenny. Picture supplied.

“The bake-off attracted some great entries with the amazing Jammie Dodger Cheesecake, made by a lady and her daughters, the winner on the day.

“We're hoping she will send through her details to us but please contact me if you know who she was so we can get the prize to her!

“I fear my Victoria Sponge made in a rush at 7am that morning couldn’t quite compete with some of the delicious flapjacks, brownies, cakes, baklava and other treats that bakers brought along – though David, our judge, seemed to enjoy it.

“I also caught up with Andy, who is suffering from a terminal brain tumour, and his partner Jenny.

Matt Western at the Macmillan coffee morning. Picture supplied.

“It was important for me to hear what life is like for him and how things can still improve for cancer

sufferers.

“Speaking with him reminded me why these fundraising mornings are so important.”

The Macmillan coffee morning organised by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.

Mr Western added that he hoped to make the coffee morning an annual event in the constituency.

He is still appealing for donations. To donate, click here: https://bit.ly/3SMBoKe