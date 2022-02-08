Warwick and Princethorpe pupils compete in annual public speaking competition

Pupils from schools in Warwick and Princethorpe recently competed in the annual Rotary Youth Speaks competition.

Held on February 2 at Warwick Methodist Church, the competition was organised by the Rotary Clubs of Warwick, Warwick Avon, and Southam 2000, to give local young people a chance to demonstrate their public speaking skills.

After a break of two years imposed by Covid restrictions, organisers hoped to be getting “back to normal”, but Covid struck at short notice with the intermediates competition having to postponed due to Covid and key organiser Laurie Day unable to attend.

Senior winning team from Princethorpe College: Pratheesh Prabakaran, Toby Peniton and Annabel Koster, with Warwick Rotary President Paul Jaspal, and Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington. Photo supplied

Nonetheless Rotarians rose to the occasion – this event is a regular in their calendar having run the event for more than 10 years.

This year nine young people competed in the seniors category (aged 14 to 17), with three teams from Warwick School, King's High School and Princethorpe College.

It is hoped the Intermediate competition will run in the next few weeks, with a district final to follow.

Each team of three members had 15 minutes to present the case for a topic of their choosing which ranged from 'the past is more important than the future' to 'this house would lower the voting age to 16'.

Senior runners up from Warwick School, Edward Pollock, Atticus Walton, Josh Turner, with Warwick Rotary President Paul Jaspal, Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington. Photo supplied

The annual event gives young people a chance to voice their opinions on topics they feel strongly about and demands significant research, knowledge and the confidence to present arguments clearly and concisely.

The contestants were judged by a panel.

The event was hosted by the president of the Rotary Club of Warwick, Paul Jaspal, and Warwick Avon president, Jennie Guest, and attended by Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edgington, parents and colleagues.

Head judge Jon Wassall commented that all the teams were “winners” in that learning how to speak in public would give everyone an advantage in life.

The senior class was won by a team from Princethorpe College which discussed 'this house believes issues of national security should take precedence over all other legal considerations'.