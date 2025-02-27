Warwick and Stratford district residents encouraged to recycle more to help charities

Residents in the Warwick and Stratford districts are being encouraging recycle more to help charities. A donation of 10p being made to the charities each time a search is made via the Recycling Info feature on the councils’ mobile app. Photo by Warwick District Council

The scheme is being made available through Biffa, the councils’ waste and recycling collection contractor, with a donation of 10p being made to the respective chairperson’s charities each time a search is made via the Recycling Info feature on the councils’ mobile app.

The chosen charities for the chair of Stratford District are Citizen’s Advice, Air Ambulance Service and Parkinson’s UK; and the chosen charities for the chair of Warwick District Council are The Myton Hospices and Multiple System Atrophy Trust.

Cllr Rob Margrave, chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted to give my backing to this campaign, which is a real win win.

"We are determined in our efforts to further improve our recycling rates and to educate local people about the increasing range of items that can be prevented from ending up in landfill.

"If you haven’t already done so download the app today.”

Cllr Jenny Fradgley, chair of Stratford District Council, added: “This is a great opportunity to encourage people to recycle right.

"We all have a part to play when reusing and recycling, join me and use the Recycling Checker and in return 10p will be donated to charities each time a search is made.”

To participate, residents can download the app, which is available on both IOS and Android at: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/app or www.stratford.gov.uk/app or and use the Recycling Info feature to search how to recycle a household item or material.