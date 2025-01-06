Warwick author releases second book on Warwickshire railways

Andrew Britton with his new book. Photo supplied

An author from Warwick has released another book looking at the Warwickshire railways.

‘Warwickshire Western Region Lines Part 2 – The North Warwickshire Line and Branches’ by Andrew Britton was released in December.

Speaking about the new book, Andrew said: “My new all colour book about Warwickshire Western Region Lines in the days of steam, was published on Monday December 2 2024.

"On the first day of publication it sold over 500 copies.

“This new book covers the railway lines: Honeybourne to Stratford upon Avon, Stratford to Claverdon to Hatton, the Alcester Branch and Bearley to Henley in Arden to Birmingham Moor Street.”

More about the author

Andrew Britton is a writer, author and retired school teacher who has written numerous books and magazine articles dealing with the golden age of ocean liners and steam railways.

He is the owner of a substantial historical collection of maritime and railway artefacts from ocean liner logbooks to steam locomotive chimneys.

Steam enthusiast

Andrew has a life long interest in steam railways and is a life member of the Isle of Wight Steam Railway, Urie Locomotive Society and Premier Life Member of the Swanage Railway and a share holder in Southern Locomotives Ltd who own and operate a collection of working steam locomotives at the Swanage Railway and Spa Valley Railway.

Andrew was actively involved in the preservation of 24 Calbourne and a collection of rolling stock for the Wight Locomotive Society, which led to the formation the Isle of Wight Steam Railway.

For many years he was the Secretary of the Midland Area Group and was the organiser of steam hauled railway excursions, the first ever national exhibition of railway art (leading to the formation of the Guild of Railway Artists) and popular fund raising illustrated film lectures. Andrew has also given illustrated film and slide shows throughout the UK.

A passion for O Gauge model railways led Andrew to become a member of the O Gauge Guild. For many years he was an executor and trustee of the Guild.

He is now developing a model railway based on the Isle of Wight railways during the steam era.

Shipping enthusiast

With family connections going back to the White Star Line’s Titanic and Cunard Queen ocean liners, Andrew can claim he has shipping and ocean liners in his blood.

When the great age of ocean liners disappeared Andrew set about preserving memorabilia from the ships from menus to captains’ logbooks and a vast photographic collection.

Andrew is a member of the World Ship Society and keen supporter and Patron of the SS United States Conservancy