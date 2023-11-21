Warwick author SC Skillman showcases her new book 'A-Z of Warwick' at Kenilworth Books
'A-Z of Warwick' is the third Warwickshire book she has written for Amberley. The previous two are 'Paranormal Warwickshire' and 'Illustrated Tales of Warwickshire'. Each book is packed with intriguing local tales and 100 original full colour photos.
Sheila, who writes under the pen-name SC Skillman, says: "'A-Z of Warwick' is a compendium of intriguing tales about the town of Warwick. My main focus in every story I tell is the fascinating person at the heart of it: Warwick is full of flamboyant personalities past and present who have had a significant influence, which is evident both within today's streets, buildings and events, and in England's history.
'I enjoyed researching my own hometown, and undertook a curious journey of discovery through Warwick, finding out many new things I never knew before. I think W,X,Y and Z are my favourite entries! But I also loved deepening my knowledge of Bertie Greatheed, colourful Enlightenment Squire at Guy's Cliffe House, and the nefarious activities of Sir Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester: he certainly made his mark on Warwick.
Thank you to Judy and to Catherine at Kenilworth Books for hosting my book signing; Kenilworth Books has long been a wonderful supporter of local authors, and I thoroughly enjoyed my morning there chatting to customers, signing books, and offering 'A-Z of Warwick' cakes!
If you'd like a chance to buy a copy of 'A-Z of Warwick' and have it personally signed, please come along to the Warwick Visitor Centre, The Court House, Warwick, 2.30pm-4.30pm on Saturday 25th November where I'll be holding a book launch party."