Warwick ball helps raise more than £30k for charity that helps families with young children in south Warwickshire

The charity provides practical and emotional support to families with young children who are struggling with issues such as isolation, mental health problems, and financial hardship.

A ball held in Warwick has helped raise more than £30,000 for a charity that helps families with young children across south Warwickshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘springtime-sparkle ball’ was held on March 25 at Warwick School Hall and was sponsored by Hamlingtons Fine Jewellery.

The ball was raising money for Home-Start South Warwickshire. Photo by JemmaLanePhotography

The event raised more than £30,000 for Home-Start South Warwickshire, a local charity that supports families with young children who are struggling with whatever life throws at them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ball was the first event organised by a group of volunteers all living in south Warwickshire.

More than 250 guests attended the event which featured a three-course meal, live entertainment and dancing.

There was also fundraising activities, including a raffle, silent and live auction and a pledge drive – and donations for these had been made by local businesses and individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity ball raised more than £30,000. Photo by JemmaLanePhotography

“I went to an Information event about Home-Start South Warwickshire in October last year and was totally blown away by the amazing work their volunteers do.” Recalls Kate Melly, co-chair of the organising committee.

“I was once a Mum of two children under two and although I was lucky enough to have a wonderful family and support system in place, I still found it incredibly tough at times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So many families don’t have anyone to turn to, especially when their children are young and are facing a number of different challenges, I had an overwhelming feeling I had to do something to help them.

"So, with the help of some fantastic friends, we decided to organise a ball at Warwick School Hall and I’m delighted to say my small vision officially became a huge reality on Saturday night. I couldn’t have dreamed for anything more”.

The charity ball was held in Warwick. Photo by JemmaLanePhotography

Alex Anderson, co-chair of the organising committee, added: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of the Springtime-Sparkle Ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are so grateful to all of the wonderful organisations and individuals who have come together to attend, donate and support this event.

"As a committee we are incredibly proud to support this incredible local charity and we know that this donation will make a significant difference to young families across South Warwickshire’.

Home-Start South Warwickshire provides practical and emotional support to families with young children who are struggling with issues such as isolation, mental health problems, and financial hardship.

The charity's trained volunteers work with families in their own homes, providing support and guidance to help them overcome challenges and build a brighter future for their children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are incredibly grateful to the Home-Start South Warwickshire Sparkle Ball organising committee for their hard work and dedication in making the ball such a phenomenal success,” said Ted Tuthill, charity operations Manager for Home-Start South Warwickshire.

“The generosity of everyone involved has been truly inspiring, and we are delighted to have exceeded the fundraising target, raising a record amount that will enable us to continue supporting families that are struggling in South-Warwickshire.

The evening was a wonderful celebration of the community spirit and the vital work of our volunteers, and we feel privileged to be part of such a caring and supportive community."