Warwick barber named as an 'unsung hero' in national awards

Paul Lofthouse, who runs The Den Barbershop in Smith Street in Warwick.

A barber in Warwick has won an unsung hero award in new national awards

Paul Lofthouse, who runs The Den Barbershop in Smith Street, has been named as the winner of the Sam Wall Unsung Hero Award at the Collective Pride Awards, which is sponsored by Professional Beauty.

Launched by mental well-being and suicide prevention charity The Lions Barber Collective, the Collective Pride Awards recognise the hard work of unsung hair and beauty heroes across the UK, in eight categories – those who not only deliver exceptional services day in, day out, but go the extra mile to help others in a time of need, genuinely making a difference to someone’s life.

Paul Lofthouse won the award for work he has done in mental health diagnosis and treatment, suicide prevention and suicide bereavement services.

Paul lost his father to suicide in April 2020, and has dedicated a large amount of his time to working with hospitals and looking at services in Hertfordshire and Essex.

He said: “It is a huge honour to win this award and I dedicate it to my father, who we lost to suicide and my mother who we lost to Covid-19, both in April 2020.

"I look forward to collecting my award in January.”

Tom Chapman, founder of The Lions Barber Collective, said: “After losing award-winning barber, LBC Ambassador and friend Sam Wall to suicide last year, I wanted to do something to keep his name alive – celebrating those who really look after their clients and the communities they sit within, as well as those who go above and beyond to make a difference to the industry.

"I am so proud that Paul Lofthouse has been awarded the Sam Wall Unsung Hero Award for the phenomenal work he has been doing within the industry, and work like his is the reason the Collective Pride Awards were born.”