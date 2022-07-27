Warwick-based business coach scoops national award

Kevin Riley with the award. Photo supplied

A Warwick-based business coach has received a national award.

Kevin Riley was given the award in the The Great British Franchisee Awards, in recognition of the ongoing success of his business, ActionCOACH Warwick.

“I’m often given credit for the work we do at ActionCOACH Warwick,” said Kevin.

“We all know I’m just the face of the business. My team are the people who do everything, which means I can do what I love… coach and help people.

"Yes, I’m very pleased personally but more than anything, I’m delighted for my team who work really hard to inspire and make a difference. So, thank you very much – it means a lot to us all.”

The Great British Franchisee Awards considers areas such as business experience, business growth, staff retainment, customer satisfaction, community involvement, and inspired leadership to determine worthy business owners across the UK.

The judges said that Kevin Riley had structured ActionCOACH Warwick for sustained growth. They added that he also stood out for practising what he preaches, setting his own business up for growth as he advises his business owner clients to do, including investing in his team.

Kevin has built ActionCOACH Warwick to a team of seven since launching in 2019 and has helped create more than 154 jobs so far in local businesses from a variety of sectors – with one of his client’s turnover going from £180,000 to £6 million in that time.