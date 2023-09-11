Warwick-based canal trust hosting event to mark 40 years since historic waterway was brought back to life

The event will also be commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's first folio, published in 1623.

A Warwick-based canal trust is hosting event to mark 40 years since historic waterway was brought back to life.

The Saltisford Canal Trust is a charity that was set up to restore the Saltisford canal arm, which dates back to 1799, and is originally the end of the Warwick and Birmingham Canal.

On September 30, the Trust is holding an event at its centre in Budrooke Road from midday to 4pm to mark the last 40 years that the canal has been looked after by the community.

The Saltisford Canal Trust based in Warwick is hosting an event to mark 40 years since historic waterway was brought back to life. Photo by Google Streetview

Speaking about the event, a spokesperson from the Saltisford Canal Trust said: “This day will mark 40 years since the historic waterway was brought back to life by dedicated volunteers and community members.

"We'll also be commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's first folio, published in 1623, in conjunction with Warwickshire Libraries.

“We will have Elizabethan characters, arts, crafts, food and music to entertain people of all ages.

"Most importantly, this will be a chance for us to reconnect with you, share fond memories, and express our sincere gratitude for everything you've done to support the arm.

“Whether you contributed your time as a volunteer, collaborated with us on projects, or simply enjoyed strolling through the arm, you have played an invaluable role in nurturing this cherished green space.

"We hope you can attend our 40th/400th anniversary event on September 30th as we celebrate the canal's past, present and bright future ahead.”