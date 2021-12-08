Warwick-based charity is hosting a Christmas raffle

A Warwick-based charity is hosting a Christmas hamper raffle to raise money to help it continue to support people.

Safeline, which helps and supports those affected by sexual abuse and rape, will be running the raffle until December 13.

A spokesperson from Safeline said: "We would love everyone to take part in our 'grand Christmas family hamper raffle’ to help us continue the great work that Safeline does.

Safeline is running a Christmas raffle. Photo supplied

"One in four women, one in five men and one in 10 children have been affected by sexual violence or abuse and Safeline are here to help those who need it.

"For £2 a ticket, you could be in with a chance of winning some amazing prizes giving you wonderful treats over this festive season.

"We really do appreciate all of the support we receive from people in and around the local area.

"Since March 2020 (start of the pandemic) referrals for Safeline’s services have increased drastically and we just want to keep supporting everyone who comes to us – with your help we can. "

Prizes in the raffle include: two family tickets to Coventry Blaze Skydome, a meal for four at The Globe in Warwick, a family ticket for the light trail show at Warwick Castle and tickets for the Priory Theatre in Kenilworth.

The spokesperson added: "A huge thank you to all of the local businesses and supporters who have very kindly donated to this hamper raffle – this wouldn’t be possible without you."