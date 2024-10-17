Warwick based charity recognised at national awards for its valuable work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity based in Warwick has be recognised at a national awards ceremony for its valuable work.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOS Silence of Suicide, which is based in Portobello Way, received the Charity Today Mental Health Impact Award on Wednesday (October 16), during a ceremony at the Orton Hall Hotel and Spa in Peterborough.

Yvette Greenway-Mansfield, CEO of SOS Silence of Suicide, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive the Charity Today Mental Health Impact Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award recognises our unwavering commitment to supporting individuals affected by suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges.

Charity staff celebrating award, Left to right: Kieren Bodill, Margaux Pons, Tony Cash, Jasmine Nisbett-Gordon and Elliot Jakubiel-Smith. Photo supplied

“As a charity, we understand that the journey to mental wellness can be challenging. We are devoted to providing essential resources and unwavering support to those in need.

“This recognition extends beyond our organisation; it represents the countless lives we strive to uplift daily.

"Each call we answer and every story we hear reminds us that there is hope, even in the darkest moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe that no one should ever feel alone in their pain.

"Together, we are not just breaking the silence surrounding suicide; we are fostering a community of compassion, understanding, and love where healing can truly begin.”

SOS Silence of Suicide’s work

The charity says it has made “remarkable strides in various areas, reflecting its commitment to positive change”.

Here are the areas and key achievements the charity has highlighted

Group Emotional Support Sessions

The support groups can be a valuable resource for those struggling with mental health challenges. They offer a space to connect with others going through similar experiences, share advice and support, and find a sense of community.

Freephone Helpline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The helpline provides a safe and confidential space to talk to someone who understands the situation.

A spokesperson said: “At SOS, we know how hard it can be to reach out when you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts or feelings”.

Launch of Wellbeing Mobile Hubs

In our dedication to accessibility, we have launched mobile wellbeing hubs that journey to communities in need. These hubs are a beacon of hope, offering resources, workshops, and one-on-one support, ensuring that mental health assistance reaches those who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Breaking the Stigma, Silence, and Shame

The charity’s ongoing campaign to break the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health issues has led to increased awareness and open dialogue within communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through educational outreach, workshops, and public events, it aims to empower individuals to speak up and seek help without fear of judgment.

Thank you message

Following the award win, the charity wanted to issue a thank you message to the community and its team.

A spokesperson from SOS Silence of Suicide said: “The recognition from Charity Today truly reflects the unwavering dedication of our volunteers, staff, and supporters who stand by our mission.

“We genuinely believe in creating a society where conversations about mental health are welcomed, helping individuals feel understood and supported during their most difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to extend its gratitude to everyone who has supported our mission, and we encourage those who are struggling or know someone who is to reach out for help.

"It is only by unifying our efforts we can silence the stigma and foster a culture of compassion and understanding for those affected by suicide.”

For more information go to: sossilenceofsuicide.org or email: [email protected]