Warwick based charity teams up with council to host well-being hub in Leamington
SOS Silence of Suicide is setting up a mobile well-being hub outside the council’s ‘safe space’ at South Lodge in Leamington, where they will provide a warm and welcoming space where anyone can stop by for a chat, learn more about the charity, or share what’s on their mind.
Yvette Greenway, CEO of SOS Silence of Suicide, said: “Our mission is to break down the barriers of stigma, silence, and shame around mental health and suicide.
"This partnership with Warwick District Council is about creating a space where people feel safe to open up and connect.
"Nobody should feel like they have to carry their burden alone. Together, we can build a stronger, more compassionate community.
“For us at SOS, this is more than just an initiative; it’s a chance to make a real difference.
"We’ve always been committed to promoting open, honest conversations about mental health, and we’re thrilled to work alongside Warwick District Council to make our community a place where everyone feels valued and supported.
“We’d love to see you at our wellbeing hub. Whether you’re looking for support, curious about what we do, or just need someone to talk to, we’re here for you.”
Councillor Jim Sinnott, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, added: “The winter period can be a challenging time for many, I am therefore extremely proud that we have been able to work together with SOS to facilitate a safe and welcoming location where anyone can go to for help and advice or simply to be listened to.
"Through this partnership we also hope to raise awareness of the local support and resources available for those suffering from mental health issues or directly impacted by the loss of someone to suicide.”
The mobile hub will be open outside the safe space on the Parade on:
- Tuesday January 14 from 10am to 2pm
- Friday January 17 from 9pm to 1am
- Tuesday 21 January 21 from 10am to 2pm
- Saturday February 1 from 9pm to 1am
- Friday February 7 from 9pm to 1am
- Saturday February 15 from 9pm to 1am
- Friday February28 from 9pm to 1am.