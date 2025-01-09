Warwick based charity teams up with council to host well-being hub in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new partnership between a Warwick based charity and Warwick District Council’s community safety team is set to provide essential mental health and well-being support for the community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOS Silence of Suicide is setting up a mobile well-being hub outside the council’s ‘safe space’ at South Lodge in Leamington, where they will provide a warm and welcoming space where anyone can stop by for a chat, learn more about the charity, or share what’s on their mind.

Yvette Greenway, CEO of SOS Silence of Suicide, said: “Our mission is to break down the barriers of stigma, silence, and shame around mental health and suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This partnership with Warwick District Council is about creating a space where people feel safe to open up and connect.

SOS Silence of Suicide is setting up a mobile well-being hub outside the council’s ‘safe space’ at South Lodge in Leamington, where they will provide a warm and welcoming space where anyone can stop by for a chat, learn more about the charity, or share what’s on their mind. Photo supplied

"Nobody should feel like they have to carry their burden alone. Together, we can build a stronger, more compassionate community.

“For us at SOS, this is more than just an initiative; it’s a chance to make a real difference.

"We’ve always been committed to promoting open, honest conversations about mental health, and we’re thrilled to work alongside Warwick District Council to make our community a place where everyone feels valued and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d love to see you at our wellbeing hub. Whether you’re looking for support, curious about what we do, or just need someone to talk to, we’re here for you.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, added: “The winter period can be a challenging time for many, I am therefore extremely proud that we have been able to work together with SOS to facilitate a safe and welcoming location where anyone can go to for help and advice or simply to be listened to.

"Through this partnership we also hope to raise awareness of the local support and resources available for those suffering from mental health issues or directly impacted by the loss of someone to suicide.”

The mobile hub will be open outside the safe space on the Parade on:

Tuesday January 14 from 10am to 2pm

Friday January 17 from 9pm to 1am

Tuesday 21 January 21 from 10am to 2pm

Saturday February 1 from 9pm to 1am

Friday February 7 from 9pm to 1am

Saturday February 15 from 9pm to 1am

Friday February28 from 9pm to 1am.