Warwick-based charity to host its second annual remembrance day for those bereaved by suicide

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Warwick-based charity SOS Silence of Suicide (SOS) will be hosting its annual remembrance day evening event for a second year.

With growing support and recognition, the charity hopes to establish this as a national day of remembrance to honour those lost to suicide and provide a supportive space for those bereaved.

This year’s event, taking place on Thursday May 1 at Warwick Castle, will once again bring people together in reflection, solidarity and hope.

The evening will also include a performance from the Crystal Gospel Choir.

There will also be personal tributes, speakers, and opportunities for attendees to light candles in memory of their loved ones.

Last year’s event saw an overwhelming response from those affected by suicide, which the charity said reinforced the need for a dedicated day of remembrance.

One attendee, Debbie, shared her experience: "Attending last year’s remembrance evening gave me a sense of comfort I didn’t know I needed.

"Being in a space where I could openly grieve and honour my loved one, surrounded by people who truly understood, was incredibly powerful. I hope this becomes a national day so no one has to feel alone in their loss.”

Yvette Greenway-Mansfield, CEO and co-founder of SOS Silence of Suicide, expressed her vision for the future of the event.

She said: “The response to last year’s event was overwhelming, proving just how vital it is to have a dedicated space to remember, reflect, and support one another.

"Suicide grief is often isolating, but by coming together, we show that no one has to walk this path alone.

"Our aim is to establish this as a national day of remembrance, ensuring that those we’ve lost are never forgotten and that their loved ones always have a place to turn to for support.”

The charity says the event is part of its “continued mission to break the stigma, silence and shame surrounding suicide, and addressing the elephant in the room, by encourage open conversations about mental health, and provide crucial support to individuals and families”.

For more information about the event and to book tickets, go to: https://sossilenceofsuicide.org/events/annual-remembrance-day-1-may-2025/