Warwick-based children's charity can grant more wishes thanks efforts of two runners at the London Marathon

A Warwick-based children's charity will be able to grant more wishes thanks to the efforts of two runners at the London Marathon.

Claire Hammond from Warwick and Neville Gliddon from Wiltshire trained for months to make sure they were fit and ready to complete the 26.2-mile circuit on Sunday, October 3.

They both chose to raise money for Molly Olly’s Wishes for different reasons and together raised more than £2,000.

For 43-year-old Claire, the charity is close to her heart as both her children attended the primary school that Molly Ollerenshaw went to. The charity was established in 2011 following Molly’s death from a rare kidney cancer.

Claire was also raising money for Northleigh House School in Hatton through her efforts.

Neville’s son received a wish from the charity when George – who is now five-years-old - was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in March 2020.

Molly Olly’s arranged for George to receive a full-sized drum kit, which he makes good use of.

Claire Hammond from Warwick after completing the London Marathon . Photo supplied

The charity supports children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families.

It grants wishes, helps with emotional support and it donates therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Claire trained for five months to make sure she was ready and despite aching now, she loved every moment.

She said: “Molly Olly’s brings light to people’s lives when everything seems dark and scary.

Neville Gliddon from Wiltshire during the London Marathon. Photo supplied

"I have been a supporter of the charity for a long time and I know the average wish costs about £500 so knowing I have helped to pay for at least two wishes, makes me very happy.”

Dad-of-three, Neville ran the marathon in four and a half hours. He said: “I have run several marathons over the years for charity.

"Molly Olly’s is special to us because the team there granted a lovely wish for George which made him happy when everything was so terrifying for us.