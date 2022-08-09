Warwick-based company looking to give back to the community by helping businesses across Leamington and Warwick

Let's Run Marketing will be hosting another networking event in September. Photo supplied by Let's Run Marketing

Businesses from around Leamington and Warwick are being invited to free networking events.

The event are hosted by Warwick-based marketing company Let's Run Marketing, which has been in the area since 2009.

James Urquhart, managing director of the business, said: “After years of running Marketing companies within the Leamington and Warwick area, we feel it’s time to give something back to fellow businesses owners, even more so now a recession could be on the horizon.

"During our time attending and speaking at events, we have created a large network of experts in certain area’s of marketing which would usually talk at very large, city location events.

"So I had the idea of brining these to the Warwickshire area to give their knowledge to the local business and marketing community.

"So far we have run two events which are free with free coffee and cake.

"The events are one hour long and are being held at NashWhite hairdressers in Warwick, who have kindly given us this space for free to also help.

“YouNeek production also co-host the events. As they were a new business owner in Warwick, I wanted to help them get a name in the area for amazing video content.

“Our events have been received really well so far and they are open to anyone who wants to learn about marketing.

The next networking event is being held on Tuesday September 27.