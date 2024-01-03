Warwick-based company takes on apprentice to help with increasing demand thanks to support from college group

It is the first time the business has recruited an apprentice through the college group.

Left to right shows: John Colclough (WCG), Lauren Price (WCG), Ella Pierce and Stephen Hussey. Photo supplied

A Warwick-based company has taken on a new apprentice to help with increasing demand thanks to support from a college group.

Advanced Vehicle Contracts, which has been trading for more than 35 years, has recruited Ella Pearce as a business administration apprentice.

The business has a seen a surge of new clients over the last couple of years as more motorists seek to move to a car leasing arrangement and away from vehicle ownership.

It is the first time the business has recruited an apprentice through WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Ella, 20 from Leamington, was seeking a new opportunity and to build a career in administration.

She said: “I wanted to take my career in a different direction. This opportunity came up and I knew it was right for me.

“The team have been amazing and very supportive since I joined. I’m really enjoying the work, it’s a proactive role and I’m learning a lot.”

Stephen Hussey, managing director of Advanced Vehicle Contracts, said: “We had an apprentice join us before and they developed to become our office manager.

"It is a route that has always worked well for us, and that is in large part down to the enthusiasm of apprentices to progress and succeed.

“We got in touch with the college and Ella was introduced as a candidate. Ella has a great enthusiasm and attitude to work. She is already proving a real asset to our team.”

John Colclough, head of business development at WCG, added: “We are pleased to have been able to support Advanced Vehicle Contracts with this key appointment which will support the business with its future growth.

“We had our own apprentice Lauren Price involved in supporting Stephen and his team with getting set-up on our system.