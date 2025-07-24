Warwick Boat Club's retrospective plans for its temporary padel court recommended for approval

Warwick Boat Club’s retrospective planning application for its temporary padel court has been recommended for approval.

The club, which is located in Banbury Road, submitted the application earlier this year.

The temporary padel court has been placed on top of an existing tennis court at the site and is 20 metres long and 10 metres wide. The court frame has also been “purpose designed to be fully transparent by using glass and wire mesh panels so as not to produce the appearance of a solid structure”.

In the plans it highlighted that no additional lighting had been installed.

Planners at Warwick District Council have recommended that councillors approve Warwick Boat Club's retrospective planning application for a temporary padel court. Photo by Google Streetview

The heritage statement said: “On the basis that the padel court makes use of an existing tennis court at the club with design features which are similar to existing wire mesh fencing that currently surrounds the tennis courts, along with no additional floodlighting, there is no impact on the conservation area or heritage assets within visual range of the club.”

However, 17 objection comments have been made against the plans with concerns including noise, lighting and the impact on the “historically sensitive area” to name a few.

There have also been five comments in support of the plans.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on July 29 and council officers have recommended the plans be approved.

Within the agenda documents for the meeting, the planners addressed the concerns raised.

In terms of affecting the historic area, planners said that despite the concerns raised by residents and the conservation officer, “the proposal does not result in any material harm beyond the existing arrangement at the site.”

When addressing the noise concerns, the planners said the council’s environmental health officer (EHO) visited the site and raised no objection. They also added in the report that Environmental Health has not received any complaints since the court was placed.

However, it added: “In the absence of any complaints being raised, the EHO recommends a condition is imposed restricting the use of the court, in line with the operating hours of the sports club. They also suggest a condition is imposed securing the temporary use of the padel court until March 31 2026, in order for the impacts on neighbours’ residential uses to be fully assessed.”

In the council’s recommendation for approval, it said: “The proposal is considered to have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area, nearby Listed Building and surrounding Conservation Area.

"The proposal is also considered to create no additional harm to the amenity of neighbouring uses. The proposals are in accordance with the aforementioned policies, and it is therefore recommended for approval.”

Planning officers also added conditions that use of the padel court should take place only between 8am and 10pm to avoid disturbing residents and echoed the recommendation from environmental health that the court should be put back to a tennis court by March 31 2026 to assess its impact.

To view the plans search: W/25/0556 o Warwick District Council’s planning portal.