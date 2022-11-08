Warwick Bonfire night is a sell-out once again as thousands enjoy the fireworks

Thousands of people watched the fireworks over the skies of Warwick at this year's bonfire event.

Warwick Lions and Warwick Rotary, who organised the event on Saturday November 5, said the Warwick Bonfire at the racecourse exceeded expectations with all 6,000 tickets sold out in advance for the second year running.

In the end the rain held off and although the car parking was a bit sticky, crowds poured into the grounds from 5pm buying hot food and filling the racecourse bars.

The Sambassadors of Sound players provided entertainment and excited children ran around with flashing swords and wands.

The Mayor and sponsors joined organisers to watch the event from Chandlers Bar. A short show of Disney themes started the evening off at 6pm and there were squeals of excitement as the fireworks started. The Bonfire was lit at 6.30, then the main show by

Fantastic Fireworks set to “Best of British” themes thrilled the crowd.

Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse were delighted by the turnout. David Shore, who chairs the Bonfire team, said: “Our volunteers have worked hard for the last 6 months to make the show a reality and it is a relief to have everything

come together. Lions and Rotary depend on these events to raise money for charity, and we needed a success tonight to be able to continue our work.