The leather gloves, which have an estimated selling price of between £600 and £800, were worn by Randolph in preparation of his match against Sugar Ray Robinson. They come framed with an original programme cover and ticket for the fight at Earls Court in London on July 10 1951 in which Radolph became Middleweight Champion of the World

A pair of boxing gloves work by Warwick boxing legend Randolph Turpin are one of the items available to bid for at a forthcoming auction in the town.

The leather gloves, which have an estimated selling price of between £600 and £800, were worn by Randolph in preparation of his match against Sugar Ray Robinson.

They come framed with an original programme cover and ticket for the fight at Earls Court in London on July 10 1951 in which Radolph became Middleweight Champion of the World.

Warwick boxing legend Randolph Turpin's gloves, which he wore during his preparation for his fight against Sugar Ray Robinson which he won to become the Middleweight Champion of the World. They are framed with a programme cover and ticket from the fight, which took place ay Earls Court in London on July 10, 1951.

The gloves were in the possession of a close friend of the Turpin family who had obtained them from the gym which was above The Nelson Club in Warwick where Randolph trained for his fights.

Potential bidders can see the gloves at one of Griffin’s Auctioneers viewing days taking place at Unit C2, Harris Road, Warwick, on Friday (December 8) and Monday (December 11) from 10am to 4pm.

Griffin’s Auctioneers is a family-run business based in Warwick.

Warwick boxing legend Randolph Turpin.

An online bid for the gloves can be made at www.griffinsauctions.co.uk