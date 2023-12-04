Warwick boxing legend Randolph Turpin’s gloves up for auction
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pair of boxing gloves work by Warwick boxing legend Randolph Turpin are one of the items available to bid for at a forthcoming auction in the town.
The leather gloves, which have an estimated selling price of between £600 and £800, were worn by Randolph in preparation of his match against Sugar Ray Robinson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They come framed with an original programme cover and ticket for the fight at Earls Court in London on July 10 1951 in which Radolph became Middleweight Champion of the World.
The gloves were in the possession of a close friend of the Turpin family who had obtained them from the gym which was above The Nelson Club in Warwick where Randolph trained for his fights.
Potential bidders can see the gloves at one of Griffin’s Auctioneers viewing days taking place at Unit C2, Harris Road, Warwick, on Friday (December 8) and Monday (December 11) from 10am to 4pm.
Griffin’s Auctioneers is a family-run business based in Warwick.
Advertisement
Advertisement
An online bid for the gloves can be made at www.griffinsauctions.co.uk
The gloves are Lot 411 in the business’s Antiques, Interiors and Collectables Auction, which takes place next Tuesday (December 12).