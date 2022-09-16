Warwick bridal shop makes it through to finals of national awards

Lavelle Bridal Couture, which is in Jury Street, was nominated this year for the Best Use Of Social Media in the Bridal Buyer Awards.

The shop was opened in 2019 by Becky Lavelle, who was inspired to take on a new venture when her sister got married in 2018.

Becky Lavelle at the Bridal Buyer Awards event. Photo supplied

Every year the Bridal Buyer Awards receives hundreds of applicants and judged choose six finalists for each category – including Lavelle Bridal Couture in the Best Use Of Social Media category.

Around 300 people attended the awards event on September 12, which were presented by David Emanuel, the Welsh fashion designer who is best known for designing Princess Diana's wedding dress.

Becky said: “Recognised as the 'Oscars of the wedding industry' it was a huge privilege to be nominated as a finalist for these awards.

“Having been open now for three years, including those through the pandemic, social media has had a huge part to play in the marketing of my small business.

"What started out as a bit of fun through lockdown, making people laugh, learning how to use TikTok and then transfer those skills onto Instagram Reels has significantly increased the reach of my business.

"Brides really love to see, through my social channels, how the dresses look on real people.

"How they move, how you can walk in them, sit down, and most importantly dance in them, has a huge impact on the decision a bride makes on selecting her perfect wedding dress.

“I've also found great success through informational videos, such as how to pack your wedding dress for a wedding abroad after I was being asked the same questions over and over by my brides I took to making a series of informational videos to answer all those questions.

“I have brides visiting my boutique from all over the UK and have recently flown dresses as far as Egypt, The Netherlands and Australia.

“I feel very proud to have been recognised for my social media presence through the Bridal Buyer Awards and will continue to display my gorgeous dresses through my Instagram account – you can follow along my journey here: @lavellebridalcouture.”