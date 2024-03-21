Warwick bridal shop wins regional award - and now moves on to the nationals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bridal shop in Warwick has won a regional award.

Lavelle Bridal Couture, which is based in Jury Street, was presented the Award for Service Excellence at the FSB small business awards for the West Midlands at the Coombe Abbey Hotel this month.

Becky Lavelle, owner of Lavelle Bridal Couture, said: “When my name was announced as the winner of Service Excellence, it felt quite overwhelming.

Becky Lavelle, owner of Lavelle Bridal Couture with her Award for Service Excellence. Photo supplied

"Being the first award I’ve ever won, it was an emotional mixture of excitement and also feeling pretty scared.

“It feels so special winning this award and highlights the dedication and hard work that I put into everything I do at Lavelle Bridal Couture.

“Winning the FSB Award is not just about receiving recognition; it's about reaffirming my commitment to providing exceptional service to every single bride I meet along this amazing, whirlwind of a journey calling owning a business.

"From the moment a bride walks through my door, to the day she says "I do," I strive to make her bridal journey as memorable and magical as possible.

"This award is a validation of my efforts and motivates me to continue raising the bar even higher.”

Becky will now proceed to the national awards, which take place in May.

She said: “As I prepare for the national stage, I am filled with gratitude for everyone who has supported me along the way – my incredible brides, supportive community and of course all my amazing family and friends.