Warwick businessman overwhelmed after winning national award

A business owner in Warwick says he is overwhelmed humbled after winning a national award.
Baabzi Miah, who owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End, and his team won Best Curry Takeaway at the Currylife Awards.
Baabzi said: "I'm so humbled and privileged on behalf of myself, my family and my awesome team at Baabzis.
"This national award made us feel proud, happy, overwhelmed, and delighted.
"It's been a difficult and challenging time for everyone and all of us at our take away.
"We did our best to make this all just a little bit better for ourselves and our local community.
"How and what we do matters a lot. We were committed to this."
Previously Baabzi and his team have been in the spotlight for their charity work for the NHS during the pandemic in memory of his 11-month-old son Adam.
Baabzi and the team have also won other awards including the Lockdown Hero Award in the Leamington Business Awards as well a Good Food Award.
The chef was also a finalist in the Chef of the Year category in the inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards.
He added: "I would like to say a big thank you to the Curry Life Awards team, my grandfather and my parents and my little community in Warwick for the support and love.
"Special thanks to my dad - I owe this all to you. Thank you Dad. I love you so much.
"I also want to thank my mother, my wife and my children who was there for me through thick and thin when the chips were down - they got be back up.
"This is also for my angel adam, who was a blessing for me.
"We promise that this award will contribute to us pushing ourselves to be and do better in our little community in Warwick"