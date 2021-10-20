Warwick businessman overwhelmed after winning national award

Baabzi Miah with his family at the awards ceremony. Photo by Curry Life Awards

A business owner in Warwick says he is overwhelmed humbled after winning a national award.

Baabzi Miah, who owner of Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End, and his team won Best Curry Takeaway at the Currylife Awards.

Baabzi said: "I'm so humbled and privileged on behalf of myself, my family and my awesome team at Baabzis.

Baabzi Miah with his father. Photo supplied

"This national award made us feel proud, happy, overwhelmed, and delighted.

"It's been a difficult and challenging time for everyone and all of us at our take away.

"We did our best to make this all just a little bit better for ourselves and our local community.

"How and what we do matters a lot. We were committed to this."

Baabzi Miah with his award. Photo by Curry Life Awards

Previously Baabzi and his team have been in the spotlight for their charity work for the NHS during the pandemic in memory of his 11-month-old son Adam.

Baabzi and the team have also won other awards including the Lockdown Hero Award in the Leamington Business Awards as well a Good Food Award.

The chef was also a finalist in the Chef of the Year category in the inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards.

He added: "I would like to say a big thank you to the Curry Life Awards team, my grandfather and my parents and my little community in Warwick for the support and love.

"Special thanks to my dad - I owe this all to you. Thank you Dad. I love you so much.

"I also want to thank my mother, my wife and my children who was there for me through thick and thin when the chips were down - they got be back up.

"This is also for my angel adam, who was a blessing for me.