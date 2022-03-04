Warwick care home celebrates World Book Day by making donations to children's charities

A care home in Warwick celebrated World Book Day (March 3) by helping children's charities.

The staff, residents and families of residents at Leycester House have been collecting book donations to help the causes.

Rachel Devey, events manager and her team at Leycester House care and nursing home, said they felt honoured and privileged this week to donate a large number of children’s books to the MacGregor Children’s Ward at Warwick Hospital.

Caty Oates, from the charity ‘Kissing it Better’ kindly dropping off the books from the Leycester House care hometo the staff on the MacGregor Children’s Ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

Caty Oates, from the charity ‘Kissing it Better’ dropped them off to the nurses on behalf of the home.

The team also donated a collection of children’s books to the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust Community Children’s Nursing Team.

The Friendship Project, which matches children and young people in need with older friends who can spend some fun time with them away from what might be a difficult home situation, also receieved a donation from the care home.

Tracy Barton, general manager said: “Leycester House have been collecting donations for several weeks now and the response has been overwhelming.

Rachel, Sharon from the Leycester House care home with Liz and Sian from the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust Community Children’s Nursing. Photo supplied

"The generosity of the friends and families of Leycester House has just been amazing.

"Several more charities are also set to benefit from the collections made.

"The residents have been celebrating World Book Day in many ways; including reading children’s stories live on Facebook, enjoying enchanted afternoon teas and creating delightful bookmarks to donate along with the books, they have really enjoyed themselves and it has been lovely to see."