Register
BREAKING

Warwick care home community help raise hundreds of pounds for the Myton Hospices

The event hosted several local stallholders who offered a variety of goods and crafts.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The community at a care home in Warwick has helped raised hundreds of pounds for the Myton Hospices.

Read More
Warwick’s unique medieval Lord Leycester Hospital welcomes bumper numbers follow...

In November, Leycester House brought together residents, their families, and members of the community for a Christmas fayre.

The community at the Leycester House care home in Warwick has helped raise more than £300 for the Myton Hospices. Left to right shows: Laura Eaton, a representative from the Myton Hospices receiving a cheque from Rachel Devey, Leycester House’s activities co-ordinator. Photo suppliedThe community at the Leycester House care home in Warwick has helped raise more than £300 for the Myton Hospices. Left to right shows: Laura Eaton, a representative from the Myton Hospices receiving a cheque from Rachel Devey, Leycester House’s activities co-ordinator. Photo supplied
The community at the Leycester House care home in Warwick has helped raise more than £300 for the Myton Hospices. Left to right shows: Laura Eaton, a representative from the Myton Hospices receiving a cheque from Rachel Devey, Leycester House’s activities co-ordinator. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The event hosted several local stallholders who offered a variety of goods and crafts.

Attendees were also had food and refreshments, including a homemade chilli con carne.

The home’s events team organised a tombola and a ‘Name the Elf’ stall. These activities helped raise funds for Myton Hospice, a charity chosen by the care home residents in recognition of the significant impact it makes in the community.

In total, £314.15 was raised at the event for the charity and recently Rachel Devey from the care home presented the donation to Laura Eaton, the hospice’s representative.

Rachel Devey, Leycester House’s activities coordinator, said: “I am immensely proud of our team and the community for their extraordinary efforts in making our Christmas Fayre a resounding success.

“This event was not just a celebration of the festive season, but a testament to the spirit of giving and compassion that defines our residents and staff.

"The donation to Myton Hospice reflects our commitment to supporting those who make a profound difference in our community.

“It’s truly heart-warming to see the joy and positive impact we can make when we come together.

"We look forward to continuing our tradition of community engagement and supporting important organisations.”

Related topics:Myton Hospices