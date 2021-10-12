Warwick care home donates food to charity that supports elderly people in need

A care home in Warwick has made a food donation to a charity that helps people in need.

The residents, staff and families of Leycester House Care and Nursing Home donated food and drink products to Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services.

The collection was part of a harvest festival event.

Rachel Devy with Sheila Higginbottom, of Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services to Wellesbourne and District. Photo supplied

Rachel Devy, events manager at Leycester House, was delighted when Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services to Wellesbourne and District accepted the gift in support of their Christmas Hamper 2021 initiative.

Andi Conway, project manager of Warwick Proud said: “We were so grateful to Rachel and residents for gifting and thinking of the elderly isolating within the community of Warwick.

"We can now gift those in need during the festive season and this will put a smile on the faces of those in financial hardship this winter; we are so appreciative for the kindness show."

The care home collected food as part of a 'harvest festival'. Photo supplied