Warwick care home gets a head start on tree planting for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Berkley Care Group has made a start at the Leycester House Care and Nursing Home in Warwick by starting the tree planting for the Jubilee. Photo supplied

A care home in Warwick is getting a head start on celebrations for the Queen' s Platinum Jubilee.

Next year will mark 70 years since the Queen came to the throne.

As part of the celebrations, HRH The Prince of Wales has devised a project called The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is designed to leave a legacy in memory of his mother’s reign for many generations to come.

The idea is for individuals and organisations, to plant as many trees as possible around the country during the tree-planting seasons that run from October 2021 through to March 2022, and again from October 2022 to the end of next year.

The Berkley Care Group is joining in and it has made a start at the Leycester House Care and Nursing Home in Warwick by starting the tree planting for the Jubilee.

With the assistance of Caty from the Kissing It Better charity and Year 13 students from Aylesford School, in Warwick. Leycester House will be branching out and supplying local schools and the community with hazel tree saplings to mark the 70th Jubilee.