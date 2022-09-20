Warwick care home makes a donation to help people in need
They donated hampers of food
A care home in Warwick recently made a donation to help elderly people in need.
Staff at Leycester House care home, along with residents and relatives, donated a range of food items in support of the charity, Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services.
For the second year running, Rachel Devey organised the collection to ensure a number of food hampers could be donated to support the elderly and homeless community in Warwickshire.
Sheila Higginbottom, thanked Leycester House for the support received .