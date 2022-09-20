Register
Warwick care home makes a donation to help people in need

They donated hampers of food

By Kirstie Smith
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:07 am
A care home in Warwick recently made a donation to help elderly people in need.

Staff at Leycester House care home, along with residents and relatives, donated a range of food items in support of the charity, Warwick Proud Elderly Welfare Services.

For the second year running, Rachel Devey organised the collection to ensure a number of food hampers could be donated to support the elderly and homeless community in Warwickshire.

Left to right shows Sheila Higginbottom and Rachel Devey. Photo supplied

Sheila Higginbottom, thanked Leycester House for the support received .

