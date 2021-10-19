Warwick Castle announces further £500K renovation plans for 2022 to help preserve the historic landmark

Warwick Castle's East Front. Photo by Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle has announced its restorations plans for 2022 to help preserve one of the UK’s most historic landmarks.

In 2022, Merlin Entertainments is set to invest a further half a million pounds into continued restoration and conservation works at Warwick Castle.

Central to next year’s project will be large-scale restoration to the courtyard “West Curtain” wall – a 50m stone wall between the Watergate Tower and the summit of Aethelflaed’s Mound, as well as a series of smaller conservation projects to the Stables’ roof and the sash windows in the main castle that overlook the River Avon.

Warwick Castle's South Front. Photo by Warwick Castle

Specialist architects Rodney Melville and Partners have already been appointed to oversee the works and Treasure and Son of Ludlow will be the contractors.

Treasure and Son, whose own history dates back more than 250 years, are renowned for their work in the restoration and conservation of historic buildings and have worked with the castle for many years, most recently completing the final phase of the South Front restoration and conservation programme earlier in 2021.

Matt Halford, head of facilities at Warwick Castle, said: “Following the completion of the fifth and final phase of the South Front restoration and conservation programme earlier this year, we are delighted to be working with Treasure and Son and Rodney Melville and Partners once again.

"The 2022 works to the curtain wall will ensure this iconic structure is faithfully restored and safely preserved for years to come.”

Warwick Castle's South Front. Photo by Warwick Castle

“Warwick Castle has over 1,100 years of history and maintaining the medieval structure for future generations to enjoy and learn from is a vital part of why these restorations are undertaken.

"We have a dedicated team of specialists that work year-round on maintaining the Castle and we are exceptionally pleased to be able to continue to preserve this incredible piece of English heritage.”

The South Front restoration and conservation programme

Spanning 38 years, the five-phase South Front restoration and conservation programme at Warwick Castle was completed this spring, with the last phase of the extensive project seeing the full restoration of stonework on Warwick Castle’s iconic South Front, overlooking the river.

The Peacock Garden at Warwick Castle. Photo by Warwick Castle

Beginning in 1983 the full works, which included the installation of a new roof to the Castle and restoration of its Mill and Engine House, have seen more than £25 million invested in conserving this renowned piece of English heritage.

The final phase was a16-month, £900,000 project, which incorporated specialist conservation of stone masonry, lead work and window repairs on the medieval castle’s South Front.

The stonework repairs were undertaken by eight specialist masons and used more than 100 tons of White Hollington sandstone, which is the nearest available match to the original stone.

Overall, more than 500 square metres of deteriorated stone wall were repaired and conserved, with large sections of stone having to be completely replaced.

This winter, Warwick Castle is also undertaking restorations works on the Victorian-era lilypond fountain in the Peacock Garden.